Earlier this month, Beyonce hit a milestone age after she turned 40 on September 4. The singer previously spoke about the new decade of life in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last month.

“My wish is for my 40s to be fun and full of freedom,” she said before later adding, “I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back.”

Less than three weeks after she celebrated her 40th birthday, Beyonce chose to close out Virgo season with a thank you note to her fans.

“As Virgo season comes to an end, I hope my fellow Virgos had great birthdays,” she wrote in a handwritten letter she shared on her website. “I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever,” she added. “I’m grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans, for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She continued, “This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.” Beyonce later reflected on turning 40 as her letter came to a close.

I thought I knew that at 21 or 30 … but I didn’t. The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows. There’s a freedom and liberation knowing that I’ve made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I’m finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I’ve worked so hard to plant my whole life Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’d UP. This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN! Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy into yours.

Beyonce ended the letter by writing “I Love You” followed by “done” written 40 times before signing off with a drawing of a bumblebee.

You can view the letter on her website here.