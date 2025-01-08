Beyoncé is arguably one of the most imitated global music stars. So, once a year, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer likes to step into the shoes of another celebrity for a night–Halloween.

For Halloween 2024, Beyoncé sported looks paying tribute to fellow entertainers Prince, Apollonia, Betty Davis, and Pamela Anderson.

But the actor’s tribute featured a whopping three looks in total (a Baywatch bathing suit, as well as Anderson’s 1995 Cannes Film Festival and 1999 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet looks)–plus a civic engagement video. During 92Y’s screening of The Last Showgirl, Pamela Anderson shared her thought on the kind tribute (spoiler she loved it).

“I had no idea,” she told moderator Josh Horowitz. “A friend sent me this picture of the fuzzy pink hat and I thought, ‘Oh, another Halloween costume.’ Then, they said, ‘No, it’s a video. I saw [the video] and said, ‘Wow.’ Plus, the [go] vote [messaging], I thought that was cool–it’s fun.”

Although Anderson admits to having evolved from that moment in her life, she is still flattered by the gesture. “I feel far removed from it,” she said. “I don’t take offense to it, it is always a compliment. But it is funny that back in the day, those looks weren’t celebrated outfits. I was crazy.”

Watch the full discussion with Pamela Anderson above.