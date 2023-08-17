In the early 90s, Pamela Anderson became the face of being blonde, beaches, and red swimsuits. But she was also subject to scrutiny and hate, way before the internet made it a lot more accessible (and normal) to bully stars. Last year, Hulu’s miniseries Pam and Tommy brought Anderson back into the spotlight by highlighting the chaos and heartbreak of her marriage to Tommy Lee, and her infamous sex tape. Anderson was not a fan of the series, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

After the publication of her memoir Love, Pamela, and her eye-opening documentary Pamela, A Love Story earlier this year, Anderson has been able to ditch the negative connotation of her name and brand.

Anderson opened up to Elle, saying that people are kinder to her now that she has been able to share her side of the story, all of these years later. The model said, “I get a lot of people walking up to me on the street, saying, ‘I had no idea who you were, and I’m sorry for all the ways I thought about you before because I like you now,’ she explained adding, “I’m just like, ‘What did you think of me before?’”

Even though Anderson was haunted by her past mistakes, she feels at peace after all these years. And she’s staying busy, telling Elle, “I’m working more than ever, when I thought I was retired!”

Now that the public has been a lot nicer to her, maybe Pam can work on rebooting the Scary Movie series. It was surely a product of its time.

(Via People)