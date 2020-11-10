Beyonce Joins Peloton For A Multi-Year Partnership Benefiting HBCUs

Music is a core part of the Peloton experience, and now the fitness platform has teamed up with one of the medium’s biggest stars, Beyonce, for a new multi-year partnership that will benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

As part of the partnership, Peloton and Beyonce will give two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at ten HBCUs: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University. These memberships provide access to a library of fitness classes through the Peloton app, which can be enjoyed with or without equipment. Additionally, Peloton “will build on its relationships with each of these schools to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels,” as press materials note.

On top of that, Peloton is also hosting Beyonce-themed classes, the Beyonce Artist Series, over the next few days that feature her music, including yoga, meditation, and running.

Beyonce says of the partnership:

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys. I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley also said of the partnership, “Beyonce’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community. It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love.”

Check out the upcoming Beyonce Artist Series class schedule below.

On Demand

30 min Beyonce Two for One Ride with Alex Toussaint & Tunde Oyeneyin

Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

30 min Beyonce Yoga Flow with Chelsea Jackson Roberts

10 min Beyonce Meditation with Chelsea Jackson Roberts

Thursday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

20 min Beyonce Full Body Strength with Robin Arzón

20 min Beyonce Outdoor Run with Robin Arzón (Audio Only)

Friday, November 13 at 5 p.m.

30 min Beyonce Ride with Ally Love

Saturday, November 14 at 10 a.m. ET

60 min Beyonce Bootcamp with Jess Sims