We’re now less than two weeks away from Election Day in the United States, on November 5, when we’ll be closer to knowing whether it’s Donald Trump or Kamala Harris who will be our next president. The candidates are in the home stretch, and it looks like Harris is pulling out all the stops. The ultimate stop, actually: Beyoncé.

NBC News reports that “according to three sources familiar with the plans,” Beyoncé will appear with Harris at an event in Houston tomorrow (October 25) night. Furthermore, according to “one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the preparations,” Beyoncé is “expected to perform.”

Yesterday, Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams confirmed Willie Nelson and Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles are also expected to be present at the rally.

This isn’t Beyoncé first brush with the Democratic party: In 2008, she sang at Barack Obama’s first inauguration, and in 2016, she performed at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign rally in Ohio.

This also isn’t Harris first big-time rally appearance: Just a few days ago, Eminem showed up to endorse Harris at a rally in Detroit. Obama was also on hand, and in perhaps an even bigger surprise than Eminem showing up, the former president went ahead and gave a little rendition of “Lose Yourself.”