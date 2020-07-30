Beyonce Previews A New Song In Her Latest ‘Black Is King’ Trailer

An effort she has teased for the past month, Beyonce, in partnership with Disney+, is preparing to release her upcoming visual film Black Is King exclusively on the streaming platform. As revealed when the film was originally announced, the film will present a second look at the lessons learned in last year’s The Lion King remake, which Beyonce co-starred and for which she produced the soundtrack. In taking this second look, Black Is King will aim to help “today’s young kinds and queens in search of their own crowns.” After a pair of trailers that gave viewers a look into the film, Beyonce returned with a third and final look before the film’s premiere.

Sharing it to her Instagram page, Beyonce delivered the Black Is King trailer, one that featured a narration from herself. “To live with no reflection for so long,” she began seconds into the new trailer. “Might make you wonder if you truly even exist.” Following this narration, the trailer would go on to preview the first song from Beyonce set to appear on the upcoming visual album. The latest preview follows last week’s star-studded trailer, one that saw appearances from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more.

The latest trailer serves as the latest piece of content from Beyonce aimed at highlighting and celebrating Black lives at a higher level. Prior to the initial Black Is King, Beyonce celebrated Juneteenth with a new track “Black Parade.”

Watch the final trailer for Black Is King above.