With so many Americans out of work due to coronavirus precautions, many have turned to alternative sources of income like Instagram Live dance sessions — aka “Demon Time” — and OnlyFans to stay afloat. In fact, the service has become so popular that it even earned a shout-out from one of music’s biggest stars. On the remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” Beyonce raps, “Hips TikTok when I dance / On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans,” giving the subscription content service the best form of advertising any brand could get.

OnlyFans responded to the shout-out with a statement to Rolling Stone, inviting Beyonce to sign up. “Beyonce, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans,” reads the statement, displaying an absolutely remarkable level of confidence.

For what it’s worth, there’s no requirement to post NSFW content on the service, as fans sign up only for the promise of “exclusive” content — whatever that may be — so there’s always a possibility, however slim, that Beyonce could find an excuse to finagle her way onto the service to drop new music or something.

…

Sike.

There’s no way Beyonce is ever signing up for OnlyFans. Her husband owns Tidal and Netflix gave her $60 million for three movies, two of which haven’t even come out yet. If anything, she might buy OnlyFans just to get a percentage of all the quarantine content being produced. However, Megan did shoot off a tweet that could be promising for anyone thirsty for more Stallion content.

Beyoncé said it’s okay to be on demon time so we having a Savage Summer 😈😈😈 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 30, 2020

