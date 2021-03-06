Back in September Beyonce sent flowers to a 13-year-old girl after the singer saw a video of her singing one of her songs. Her name was Lyric Chanel, and she was in the midst of what would be a two-year battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma. That fight came to a sad end on Friday after news arrived that Chanel unfortunately passed away.

In response Beyonce shared a moving medley of her hits to honor Chanel. The two-minute tribute finds her singing “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo,” and “Love on Top.” She also replaced the word “baby” with “Lyric” while singing the chorus of the latter song. The medley also comes with a video that shows many pictures and clips from Chanel’s life, including one of her rocking some of Beyonce’s Ivy Park gear, which the singer sent her back in October. “Thank you so much @beyonce this couldn’t have come at a better time,” Chanel wrote in a post celebrating the package. “Just got back from getting Chemo and look at the surprise that was waiting. I love you so much.”

The Go Gold For Childhood Cancer Instagram account shared the sad news on Friday. “Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old,” they wrote. “Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!”

You can listen to the medley in the video above.