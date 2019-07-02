Getty Image

Beyonce looks like her The Lion King character’s twin in a new photo she shared with fans on her Instagram. The Homecoming singer has seemed just as excited as her fans about the upcoming remake; ever since she was announced as lead character Nala, the Beyhive has been buzzing for the smallest snippet of footage and practically exploded when Beyonce previewed her remake of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” with co-star Donald Glover, who plays Simba.

Posting the new photo just shows how meaningful the character and opportunity are for Beyonce, who’s come a long way in her acting career from playing doomed man-eater Carmen Brown in MTV’s Carmen: A Hip-Hopera — which is now streaming on Netflix — to voicing an iconic role from Beyonce’s childhood. Beyonce was only 12 years old when the original The Lion King hit theaters in 1994, placing her firmly in the generation of Disney kids who grew up on “Hakuna Matata” and “Just Can’t Wait To Be King.” It’s no wonder she’s as amped as her fans to take her place in the pantheon of Disney remakes. The photo is one of a series featuring the actors and their respective characters, which was shared in full by director Jon Favreau.

Beyonce’s involvement with film may not have always been as sunny as it is now, but with her deal with Netflix in place and her role in The Lion King this summer, 2019 might be the year she adds yet another hyphenated talent to her ever-growing list: “movie star.”

The Lion King is set for release July 18, 2019.