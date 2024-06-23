Athletes around the world have massive fan bases. Similar to the players, there are several beloved sports team mascots with followings of their own. The New York Liberty’s Ellie The Elephant has become the WNBA’s latest breakout star.

Yesterday (June 22), Big Ellie’s Halftime performance showcased that and more. The show was dedicated to Pride Month, and also paid tribute Beyoncé. The ever so fabulous mascot blended a medley of the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s record-setting, Grammy Award-winning album, Renaissance.

It was clear Ellie received the silver dress code notice, as the sassy elephant was rolled onto center court dressed in a mockup of Beyoncé’s tour look. With her own Renaissance World Tour dancers, Ellie slayed the mashup of “Move” featuring Grace Jones and Nina Sky’s “Move Ya Body” with hints of “Formation.”

.@BigEllieLiberty, mascot for the WNBA’s @nyliberty, performs a RENAISSANCE medley during halftime in Brooklyn. 🪩🏀 pic.twitter.com/n9ODqZHcgm — BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) June 22, 2024

Users online raved about the Halftime performance. Many even joked that a floral arrangement from Beyoncé would arrive at the arena soon. Ellie welcomed the idea, writing, “If this happened, tears just might fall 😭🫶🐘.”

If this happened, tears just might fall 😭🫶🐘 https://t.co/w9zjZClLNu — Ellie The Elephant (@BigEllieLiberty) June 23, 2024

Ellie’s Beyhive-certified tribute stated well before see hit the Barclays Center’s floor. In a clip shared to Ellie’s official X (formerly Twitter) profile she is seen Sasha Fiercly stomping across the Snipes pre-game carpet in another Beyoncé-inspired outfit with a hand fan made up of the Renaissance cover art.

name a time when @BigEllieLiberty didn’t eat… Ya can’t! NOT A CRUMB IN SIGHT ON THE @snipes_usa CARPET 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/nIRWiaJStE — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) June 22, 2024

Those flowers from Bey are currently en route.