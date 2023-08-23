Beyoncé evidently has special plans for the end of the Renaissance World Tour. Over the course of the tour, the Queen Bey has provided specific instructions to the hive, including a request that they literally go mute following the lyric “everybody on mute” as she performs Renaissance cut “Energy.” But beginning tonight, and for the remainder of the tour, Beyoncé has issued a special request regarding fans’ outfits.

Last night (August 22), Beyoncé took to her Instagram story to ring in Virgo season, and make a simple ask to fans, as her birthday takes place during this month-long period.

She wrote:

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 — 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night, everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there! Youy B at RWT.”

In between the shows, Beyoncé will celebrate her birthday on September 4.

While the Beyhive isn’t sure what she has in store, or why she is instructing them to wear all silver, we are certainly happy to oblige.