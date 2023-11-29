Part of the excitement includes seeing the extensive rehearsals for the tour’s elaborate choreography. As fan-shot clips from the tours have gone viral online, many of Beyoncé’s dancers have garnered fan bases of their own.

Beyoncé has a special gift for the Beyhive this holiday season. Later this week, fans can look forward to seeing Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in theaters. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will not only show performances from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour , but will also offer a candid look into Bey’s life as she prepares for the critically-acclaimed tour.

Who are Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour dancers?

Over the course of the Renaissance World Tour, Bey was joined by some of the best dancers in the game. These include dancing duo Les Twins, brothers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, who have worked with Beyoncé for over a decade.

Another one of them was Honey Balenciaga, a voguing staple in New York City’s underground ballroom scene. On Beyoncé’s website, Balenciaga is listed as one of The Dolls, along with Carlos Irizarry, Darius Hickman, and Jonté Moaning.

Listed as dance captains are Amari Marshall and Hannah Douglass.

Also on the roster of dancers are Aahkilah Cornelius, Ai Shimatsu, Aliya Janel, Alannah Wilhite, Brianna Pavon, Kyndall Harris, Lisa Sainvil, Nerita McFarlane, Simone Alston, Trinity Joy, Jus’t Chase, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis Jr., Rob Bynes, and Zavion Brown.

Fans can see expect to see Beyoncé’s dancers in action in Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé arrives in theaters 12/2. Find more information here.