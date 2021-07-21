Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie have worked together on music in the past, but they’ve recently taken their working relationship one step by investing in an exclusive dating app for Jewish people called Lox Club. Though they may be business partners, the two rappers don’t always see eye to eye — especially when it comes to cultural appropriation. The two got in a heated discussion on the topic on Instagram Live, with Yachty trying to explain that Bhabie doesn’t quite have the correct definition.

Since appearing on The Dr. Phil Show and starting her career in rap music, Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, has been consistently called out for cultural appropriation. Though Bhabie is white, she has been accused of building her brand on emulating Black culture. She’s had her hair in box braids, used slang terms in her music, and simply refused when Black women have asked her to stop. Though the definition of cultural appropriation tends to be malleable, it’s generally understood as the act of a person adopting aspects of a minority culture they don’t belong to and profiting from it. However, Bhabie doesn’t agree with that definition.

Bhabie hopped on an Instagram Live session with Yachty where she went off on her critics. “The one thing I’m really, really sick of is the ‘Bhad Bhabie is a cultural appropriator,'” she said. “No. Y’all make these words have different terms to what they even mean. Cultural appropriation is if I was to sit up and say, ‘Oh. A certain race looks ugly with that.’ And then I go do that on myself. Take braids for example. If I say a Black girl look ugly with braids and then I go get them, that’s culturally appropriating. Or when girls put chopsticks in their hair, that’s cultural appropriation. That’s doing something negative with someone’s culture.”

Yachty cut in with, “Bro. What the f*ck is you talking about? That’s not the argument.” Bhabie then proceeded to yell about people criticizing her “hood accent” as Yachty sighs and groans in the background. “This ain’t got nothing to do with nothing,” Yachty said before Bhabie cuts him off again.

Before hanging up, Yacthy was able to get in a final word. “On the real, you understand right now that in the room it’s you yelling at a phone screen. For what though?” To which Bhabie replied: “It makes me feel better.”

Watch fan-recorded snippets of Yacthy and Bhabie’s conversation above.

Bhad Bhabie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.