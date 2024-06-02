There’s a whole lotta drama online between Cardi B and BIA. For well over a year, the pair has exchanged subtle jabs online. On May 31, their tension was officially transferred to wax.

Cardi B fired off at BIA in her guest verse on GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” remix. Today (June 2), BIA responded with a track of her own, “Sue Meee.” The night before its release, BIA teased the shady song on Instagram Live.

Shortly after gaining wind of BIA’s lines, Cardi B took to her page to clap back and even threatened to take legal action over BIA’s accusations of adultery and supposedly spreading a fake sex tape.

“I’m a sue you and you got to come with receipts,” Cardi said. “And not social media receipts, court receipts. I will get every little f*cking red penny that you ever f*cking make b*tch. Every money that you make off your publishing. So find something safe to do.”

Cardi B clears the air via instagram live

BIA laughed off Cardi’s legal plan in the caption of her upload. “Sue me,” she wrote. “That’s not hip hop 😂.”

Cardi B claimed that BIA took to her private Instagram page to post a story, saying she isn’t afraid to face litigation: “Good luck you think I’m Tasha K.”

“Girl. Ask Tasha K. She couldn’t even lie on my p*ssy,” replied Cardi.

Listen to BIA’s full diss aimed at Cardi B, “Sue Meee” below.