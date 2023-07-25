Bia has been on a roll since her 2021 viral hit “Whole Lotta Money.” Last fall, the rapper was enlisted to join Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” alongside JT, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Malibu Miitch. Earlier this year, she shared her new song “16” and gave it a scorching performance at Rolling Loud California. However, she has a lot more in store.

Recently Bia announced her new EP Really Her would arrive this Friday, July 28. “New era loading…” she wrote in the hyped-up caption on Instagram. The project will feature the track “Millions,” which she has been teasing on social media.

In 2022, Bia discussed the ways collaborating with J. Cole for the track “London” impacted her own work ethic. “I learned I have to push my pen to maximum every single time because you never know when J. Cole’s going to get on your record,” she said. “Now, I’m pushing it 10 times harder. Every bar, ugh! Let me see how I can take that up a notch. Outside of that, too, I learned a lot about balance. Because the way he’s super punctual — he’s on time for everything. I’m never on time, but I’ll stay late. I need to get better at punctuality.”

Really Her is out on 7/28 on Sony Music Entertainment.