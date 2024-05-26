GloRilla is racking in big bucks as the opening act for Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour. But with money, comes increased problems. On Friday, May 24, an accusation surrounding the “Yeah Glo!” rapper’s business practices resurfaced.

During an appearance on The Morning Hustle, Aristotle Varner Jr. (publicly known as Aristotle) of Aristotle Investments, claimed to have taken a huge financial loss after GloRilla allegedly “ran off with six figures of his money.” Initially, viewers doubted his statements, until a previously filed lawsuit against the entertainer surfaced.

Spade TV shared a portion of the filing to their official Instagram page. In the court document, Varner claimed to have paid GloRilla $150,000 in 2022 to upload a collaborative post on Instagram, to attend an in-person meet-and-greet, and film a 30-minute interview on Instagram Live with his wife, Asia.

Although, GloRilla did post to her Instagram page, Varner alleges the other items have not been met. Prior to his appearance on The Morning Hustle, Varner took to his Instagram page to discuss the situation with his followers.

“Whatever Sexyy Red do, we must support,” he said. “We can not let GloRilla win ‘Queen Ratchet.’ She took my money… I paid [her] $150 racks for something to happen. All that stupid ass, ghetto ass, two hit wonder ass b*tch had to do was show up for 5 minutes on a Zoom and do a 30-minute live with my wife… This b*tch ditched up and took our money.”

Watch Varner’s broadcast below.

GloRilla doesn’t seem to have issued a public response to Varner’s accusation.