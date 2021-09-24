BIA’s rise to stardom has been an impressive thing to watch over the past year and the Massachusetts-born rapper continues her streak with help from G Herbo for their new collaboration “Besito.” The track sees BIA flaunt her bilingual rap skills by switching back and forth between English and Spanish bars about her ability to draw attention no matter where she is. G Herbo arrives with a verse of his own that shows love to the special lady in his life while he flexes some muscle of his own.

BIA’s newest release comes after Nicki Minaj joined her for a remix of her breakout hit, “Whole Lotta Money.” The remix was preceded by the rappers speaking about the new version of the song and how it came together during a joint Instagram Live. The song grew to be so popular that a store’s sold out their collection of Bottega Veneta heels, the luxury brand that BIA raps about on the song. BIA was amused by the situation and shared a tweet about it, writing, “Not the store clerk at Bottega saying the heels are sold out bc of the song.”

“Besito” comes ahead of the deluxe reissue of BIA’s debut project, For Certain next month. The update comes with six new songs that include “Besito” and the “Whole Lotta Money” remix with Nicki Minaj. Herbo and Minaj will join Lil Durk, Lil Jon, Doe Boy, and 42 Dugg as guest acts on the project.

You can press play on BIA’s new song in the video above.

For Certain (Deluxe) is out 10/22 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.