What Did BIA Say About Cardi B On Her Diss Song “Sue Meee?”

The next track-for-track rap beef is on the grill. Cardi B and BIA’s once subtle online dust ups have now become full-on diss records.

On May 31, Cardi B took the first direct shots on GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” remix. Today (June 2), after teasing a snippet on Instagram Live, BIA dropped the official audio to her response record, “Sue Meee?,” despite Cardi B’s threat of legal action.

So, what exactly did BIA say on the record? Continue below for more information.