BIA Subtly Responds To Cardi B’s Jabs On GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Wanna Be’ Remix

Just when you thought the wave of rap feuds were over, another duo has reentered the fray. Cardi B and BIA’s ongoing beef is sizzling.

After several subliminal online spats, yesterday (May 31) Cardi B took to the booth with a direct jab at BIA via her verse on GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” remix.

Following the track’s release, it appears BIA subtly responded to the call on. “B*itches is wack,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “B*tches is trash. I should hang b*tches right over my knee, the way I be puttin’ my belt to the ass 😂😂😂.”

Days before, it seems that BIA shaded Cardi B over her use of songwriters on her records. “The quality of features I have, shows how much of a fan I am of real writers ✍🏽,” she wrote.

Read Cardi B’s lines on “Wanna Be” remix directed at BIA below.

“Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did one had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf Ikea / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B*tch please don’t nobody wanna be her (BIA) / Cheap lookin’ ass ho, weak lookin’ ass ho / Great Value me lookin’ ass ho / Girl, these bitches be pussy
Delete every tweet lookin’ ass ho”

