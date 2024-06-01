Just when you thought the wave of rap feuds were over, another duo has reentered the fray. Cardi B and BIA’s ongoing beef is sizzling.

After several subliminal online spats, yesterday (May 31) Cardi B took to the booth with a direct jab at BIA via her verse on GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” remix.

Following the track’s release, it appears BIA subtly responded to the call on. “B*itches is wack,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “B*tches is trash. I should hang b*tches right over my knee, the way I be puttin’ my belt to the ass 😂😂😂.”

I SHOULD HANG BITCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASSSSSSSS 😂😂😂 — BIA (@BIABIA) May 31, 2024

Days before, it seems that BIA shaded Cardi B over her use of songwriters on her records. “The quality of features I have, shows how much of a fan I am of real writers ✍🏽,” she wrote.

The quality of features I have, shows how much of a fan I am of real writers. ✍🏽 — BIA (@BIABIA) May 29, 2024

Read Cardi B’s lines on “Wanna Be” remix directed at BIA below.