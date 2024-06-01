Just when you thought the wave of rap feuds were over, another duo has reentered the fray. Cardi B and BIA’s ongoing beef is sizzling.
After several subliminal online spats, yesterday (May 31) Cardi B took to the booth with a direct jab at BIA via her verse on GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be” remix.
Following the track’s release, it appears BIA subtly responded to the call on. “B*itches is wack,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “B*tches is trash. I should hang b*tches right over my knee, the way I be puttin’ my belt to the ass 😂😂😂.”
BITCHS IS WACK. BITCHS IS TRASH.
I SHOULD HANG BITCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASSSSSSSS 😂😂😂
— BIA (@BIABIA) May 31, 2024
Days before, it seems that BIA shaded Cardi B over her use of songwriters on her records. “The quality of features I have, shows how much of a fan I am of real writers ✍🏽,” she wrote.
The quality of features I have, shows how much of a fan I am of real writers. ✍🏽
— BIA (@BIABIA) May 29, 2024
Read Cardi B’s lines on “Wanna Be” remix directed at BIA below.
“Guess I’m a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did one had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf Ikea / Hope she talk like that when I see her / B*tch please don’t nobody wanna be her (BIA) / Cheap lookin’ ass ho, weak lookin’ ass ho / Great Value me lookin’ ass ho / Girl, these bitches be pussy
Delete every tweet lookin’ ass ho”