These days, it’s relatively rare that a major song is written by just one person; In 2022, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” was the first No. 1 song to be written and produced by just one person since Pharrell’s “Happy” in 2014. Still, artists sometimes get criticized for not solely writing their own music, and Cardi B isn’t here for that, as she explained in a recent Instagram comment.

It all started with an Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk, featuring a video of Cardi saying hip-hop started in the Bronx. The comments section was active, and one user apparently criticized Cardi’s abilities as a solo rap songwriter. To that, Cardi replied, “I started music before LHH [Love And Hip Hop] and wrote about MY struggles and life as a dancer go listen to them mixtapes also I went to school for musical theatre and technology. just because somebody might help me with a hook means nothing. Look at all ya fav artists credits they all do receive some type of help.”

Cardi B defends using songwriters to help her write lyricshttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/LQHmCORN6g — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Cardi recently offered an update about her future plans, saying, “”[I will tour] as soon as I finish my album,” adding, “The album will be done this year. And it will be put out next year.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.