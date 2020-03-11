Earlier this week, Ultra Music Festival announced that it would be postponed until 2021 as coronavirus concerns mount worldwide. Yesterday, Coachella confirmed it would be pushed back six months for the same reason. These changes of plans seem to be setting a precedent, as other music events are changing their plans as well. The latest is Knoxville, Tennessee’s Big Ears Festival, which has announced that its 2020 edition, which was set to kick off on March 26, has been canceled.

It has become clear that we must cancel Big Ears 2020, scheduled for the weekend of Thursday, March 26 thru Sunday, March 29. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/yyOeqgzE38 pic.twitter.com/upS72Paq78 — Big Ears Festival (@BigEarsFestival) March 11, 2020

Ashley Capps, Founder and Executive Director of Big Ears Festival, wrote in a statement, “Just 48 hours ago, we were optimistic that there was a path forward; but with events surrounding COVID-19 developing rapidly along with the obvious need for urgent steps to contain its spread, we simply cannot move forward with the festival as scheduled. This has been a tough decision. Not only is the principle that ‘the show must go on’ woven into our DNA, but the impact of this cancellation on the community that makes Big Ears possible — the artists, the festival attendees, our staff and production teams, and the Knoxville community with all of its businesses and workers — cannot be overstated.”

This year’s Big Ears lineup was set to feature Patti Smith, Thundercat, Sudan Archives, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, and others

Today we reveal our daily lineups for #BigEarsKnox 2020 – an overview of the artists and programs scheduled for each day of the festival. We anticipate a handful of new artists additions and special programs, so be on the lookout in the months to come. https://t.co/ctaktYDOfJ pic.twitter.com/1TmyFenkaq — Big Ears Festival (@BigEarsFestival) January 14, 2020

Read the full statement from Capps below.