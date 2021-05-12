Texas Rapper Big Jade Releases Her Propulsive Debut Album ‘Pressure’

Texas has been experiencing a big moment lately. While Megan Thee Stallion has become a household name, a number of Lone Star State’s rappers have been bubbling up from its expansive underground scene. While Dallas’ Erica Banks is swiftly following in Meg’s footsteps thanks to the viral “Buss It” challenge utilizing her breakout single, another Texas rapper has been building a buzz with the support of local impresario BeatKing and a string of impressive freestyles and self-released bangers. Big Jade, who previously released the eye-catching “Dem Girlz” video featuring Erica Banks, dropped her debut album Pressure today, and it’s well worth giving it a spin (or a stream, I guess).

If you’ve been following Uproxx’s “Best New Hip-Hop This Week” column throughout the year, it’s probable you’ve seen one of Jade’s freestyles or singles, which include “Gucci Bag,” “Bonnet Freestyle,” “No Hook,” and “Groupies.” Like her fellow Texans, Jade raps with a boisterous, drawling swagger that taps into the long lineage of longhorn rappers from Houston, which is about 90 miles away from her hometown, Beaumont.

On Pressure she employs that sharp, incisive flow to display her equally pointed wit over speaker slamming production by BeatKing and sharing her spotlight with more Texas stalwarts such as OMB Bloodbath and Queendom Come. You should definitely take some time to familiarize yourself; Big Jade is in a prime position to become the latest star from the state where everything is bigger.

Pressure is out now via Alamo Records. Listen below.