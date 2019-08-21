With North Carolina rapper Rapsody set to release her third studio album under Roc Nation this Friday, it’s only right that she follow up with a tour. Since fellow Southern state resident Big KRIT also just recently released his own, independently produced album, KRIT Iz Here just a few weeks ago, it makes sense for the two to team up on KRIT’s From The South With Love tour, embarking in Tampa, Florida September 15 and criss-crossing the country to end up in Atlanta November 16. The two also plan to bring an Atlanta native along with them: Domani Harris — T.I.’s son, following in his footsteps, also his his own summertime release to promote. Time Will Tell, his second album, dropped in June.
The tour won’t be the first time Rapsody and KRIT have collaborated. They previously traded bars on KRIT’s 2015 track “Guillotine Flow” and on Rapsody’s tracks “So Be It” from Thank H.E.R. Now and “Lonely Thoughts” from She Got Game.
Rapsody’s new album, Eve, is imagined as a tribute to influential Black women throughout history, featuring appearances from D’Angelo, GZA, JID, J. Cole, Leikeli47, and Queen Latifah. The first single, “Ibtihaj,” is out now and features a music video praising Ibtihaj Muhammad, a fencer and the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the United States in the Olympics.
See below for the full tour dates.
September 19 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
September 20 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
September 21 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
September 22 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
September 24 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
September 26 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
September 27 — Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
September 29 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
October 3 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 4 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
October 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
October 6 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
October 8 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
October 9 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
October 11 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
October 12 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
October 16 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
October 17 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
October 18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
October 19 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
October 23 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
October 25 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
October 26 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
October 27 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
October 29 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
October 30 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
November 1 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
November 2 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
November 4 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
November 5 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
November 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
November 8 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
November 9 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte
November 10 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
November 12 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
November 13 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham
November 14 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
November 15 — Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s Club
November 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy