Getty Image

With North Carolina rapper Rapsody set to release her third studio album under Roc Nation this Friday, it’s only right that she follow up with a tour. Since fellow Southern state resident Big KRIT also just recently released his own, independently produced album, KRIT Iz Here just a few weeks ago, it makes sense for the two to team up on KRIT’s From The South With Love tour, embarking in Tampa, Florida September 15 and criss-crossing the country to end up in Atlanta November 16. The two also plan to bring an Atlanta native along with them: Domani Harris — T.I.’s son, following in his footsteps, also his his own summertime release to promote. Time Will Tell, his second album, dropped in June.

The tour won’t be the first time Rapsody and KRIT have collaborated. They previously traded bars on KRIT’s 2015 track “Guillotine Flow” and on Rapsody’s tracks “So Be It” from Thank H.E.R. Now and “Lonely Thoughts” from She Got Game.

Rapsody’s new album, Eve, is imagined as a tribute to influential Black women throughout history, featuring appearances from D’Angelo, GZA, JID, J. Cole, Leikeli47, and Queen Latifah. The first single, “Ibtihaj,” is out now and features a music video praising Ibtihaj Muhammad, a fencer and the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the United States in the Olympics.

See below for the full tour dates.

September 19 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

September 20 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

September 21 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

September 22 — Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

September 24 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

September 26 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

September 27 — Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 28 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

September 29 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

October 3 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 4 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

October 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

October 6 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

October 8 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 9 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

October 11 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 12 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

October 16 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

October 17 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

October 18 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

October 19 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

October 23 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

October 25 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

October 26 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

October 27 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

October 29 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

October 30 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

November 1 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

November 2 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

November 4 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

November 5 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

November 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

November 8 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

November 9 — Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

November 10 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

November 12 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

November 13 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham

November 14 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

November 15 — Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s Club

November 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy