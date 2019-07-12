J. Cole Adds Another Fire Collaboration To His Growing Collection With Big KRIT On ‘Prove It’

07.12.19

“Platinum with no features” J. Cole is rapidly giving way to “snatch the song from under the primary artist with a killer feature verse” J. Cole and his latest beneficiary/victim is none other than fellow do-it-all multihyphenate Big KRIT. The two beat-making Southern rappers link up on KRIT’s new album KRIT Iz Here to ask fans for a show of faith in their talent on “Prove It.”

Over a murky, midtempo beat produced by WOLFE de MÇHLS, KRIT implores listeners to “Believe in me, believe in me / Read for me, grieve for me” in a pair of verses that touch on racism, legacy, and social inequality. Then, J. Cole comes in to steal the show with his own rapid-fire verse that finds him showing mutual appreciation to KRIT and explaining how the two became friends and collaborators before launching into a breathless story about one of his own earliest supporters, named Felicia.

Apparently, Felicia is a hardcore J. Cole superfan, taking flicks with the rapper at numerous points throughout the years, a phenomenon which Cole details in his verse. Unfortunately, it appears she was recently diagnosed with cancer, which Jermaine also references in his verse, giving her a final encouraging shout-out: “This one is for you, want you to pull through / I better see you on the road.” No, you’re crying.

KRIT Iz Here is out now via KRIT’s own Multi Alumni. You can get it here or stream above.

