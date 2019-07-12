Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Platinum with no features” J. Cole is rapidly giving way to “snatch the song from under the primary artist with a killer feature verse” J. Cole and his latest beneficiary/victim is none other than fellow do-it-all multihyphenate Big KRIT. The two beat-making Southern rappers link up on KRIT’s new album KRIT Iz Here to ask fans for a show of faith in their talent on “Prove It.”

Over a murky, midtempo beat produced by WOLFE de MÇHLS, KRIT implores listeners to “Believe in me, believe in me / Read for me, grieve for me” in a pair of verses that touch on racism, legacy, and social inequality. Then, J. Cole comes in to steal the show with his own rapid-fire verse that finds him showing mutual appreciation to KRIT and explaining how the two became friends and collaborators before launching into a breathless story about one of his own earliest supporters, named Felicia.

Y’all just don’t know! Cole and I had hella moments 😂😂😂 love that man for life 😫🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/HmYxT9LmiK — WeißeSchokolade🇩🇪 (@MsFeliciaNadine) July 12, 2019

Apparently, Felicia is a hardcore J. Cole superfan, taking flicks with the rapper at numerous points throughout the years, a phenomenon which Cole details in his verse. Unfortunately, it appears she was recently diagnosed with cancer, which Jermaine also references in his verse, giving her a final encouraging shout-out: “This one is for you, want you to pull through / I better see you on the road.” No, you’re crying.

KRIT Iz Here is out now via KRIT’s own Multi Alumni. You can get it here or stream above.