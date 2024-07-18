Big Sean went in with his freestyle on On The Radar Radio, and people interpreted several bars to be shots at Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West (known as Ye since legally changing his name in 2021). DJ Hed posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he spoke with Big Sean, and the Detroit rapper was not taking shots at Lamar. “Bar was directed at a different Gemini,” DJ hed wrote.

So, Ye?

On Wednesday, July 17, someone going by “bigseandon811” online allegedly leaked Big Sean’s upcoming album and said, “Ye told me to leak it.” Please, take that with the most substantial grain of salt.

Regardless, Big Sean addressed it hours later. “Might as well start droppin, before they leak it all, got damn [cry-laughing emoji],” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “BIG SEAN x THE ALCHEMIST soon [fire emoji].” Sean posted a similar caption on Instagram. Both posts included a 55-second teaser video showing Big Sean rapping alongside Alchemist in an open field.

Last year, Sean was a featured artist on “Palisades, CA” from The Alchemist and Larry June’s joint album, The Great Escape.

Big Sean’s upcoming album will be his first LP release since 2020’s Detroit 2. He will also publish his self-help book, Go Higher, in October.