After keeping fans waiting over three years for a new album, Big Sean finally came through via Detroit 2 at the beginning of the month. His longest and most collaborative album to date, it offered 21 songs and appearances from Jhene Aiko, Eminem, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Nipsey Hussle, and more. It got off to a great start, giving Big Sean his fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.

Reeling in a total of 103,000 equivalent album units, the album let Big Sean take the throne atop the Billboard album charts for the first time since 2017’s I Decided. His first-week total was boosted by 71,000 streaming equivalent album units and 30,000 album sales. Detroit 2 is also the second No. 1 album of the year for Def Jam following Justin Bieber’s Changes.

Further down the chart, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD maintain their respective No. 2 and No. 3 positions with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and Legends Never Die. Tekashi 69 takes the No. 4 spot with his new album Tattle Tales, while Taylor Swift’s Folklore, which previously held the No. 1 position on the album charts for five weeks, comes in at No. 5.

You can read our review of Detroit 2 here. It’s out now via Def Jam. Get it here.

