Big Sean has released the tracklist to his highly-anticipated album Detroit 2 and to put it bluntly, it’s stacked. Not only will it include the previously teased features from Lil Wayne and Nipsey Hussle, but Sean’s also recruited an all-star cast to join him on his comeback project — which is only right, considering it’s his first since 2017’s I Decided.

Longtime Sean fans will be happy to know that, yes, he does include girlfriend Jhene Aiko on the album. She appears twice on the 21-track project; once on the song “Body Language” with Ty Dolla Sign, and again — credited as Twenty88, the duo she formed with Sean in 2016 — on “Time In.” Then there’s longtime Sean collaborator and close friend Wale, who pops up on “Guard Your Heart” with Anderson .Paak and Earlly Mac, while Dave Chappelle, Diddy(!), Dom Kennedy, Erykah Badu(!!), Key Wane, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Stevie Wonder(!!!) appear elsewhere on the project.

But it wouldn’t be Detroit 2 if Sean Don didn’t put on for the Motor City, which he does in spades. First, unearths underrated R&B star Dwele on “Everything That’s Missing,” but that’s only the set up for the big Motown blowout on “Friday Night Cypher.” Remember that “Detroit Vs. Everybody” posse cut from 2014? This is fully-developed, Jordan-in-The-Last-Dance version of that, as Sean shares his spotlight with D-Town up-and-comers Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Sada Baby, and a couple of nobodies by the names of Eminem and Royce Da 5’9. Take a second to catch your breath, Detroit, you deserve it.

Detroit 2 is due 9/4 via Def Jam Recordings. Pre-save it here.