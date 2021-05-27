For the past few years, Big Sean has increased his activism for mental health awareness. The Detroit native has experienced his own issues, which he opened up about shortly after the 2020 release of his album Detroit 2. Now, more than eight months later, Sean once again spoke about the topic during a recent sit-down with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden.

The interview is a part of the Apple Music host’s series The Message, and when the subject of mental health awareness came up, Sean explained why it is important to teach the youth about it. “It really needs to be just like how they teach us about STDs and sex in health class,” Sean said. “They need to make sure they teach us about how to deal with anxiety or how to breathe properly and all of that. It all should be together, because it’s all connected. It’s not like the head is separate from anything, it’s all together.”

As for the music side of things, Sean recently joined Sada Baby and Hit-Boy to throw a mansion party in the video for their new track, “Little While.”

You can watch Sean and Darden’s full interview on Apple Music here.

