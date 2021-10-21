Music

Big Sean Delivers A Blistering LA Leakers Freestyle Over Songs By Drake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, And More

by:

It only took Big Sean five albums to find his way onto LA Leakers, the famed show on LA’s Power 106 platform that welcomes rappers to lay their hottest bars. The Detroit rapper took the mic for the show’s 122nd episode and he did not disappoint, freestyling for nearly nine minutes in an episode released on Wednesday. During his appearance, Sean rapped over Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” on which he originally had a verse, Drake and Jay-Z’s “Love All,” Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek’s “Dear Summer,” and Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??

During his appearance, Sean touched on a number of topics. He spoke about Kanye West signing his advance check to him before officially bringing him onto the GOOD Music roster, being with Kobe Bryant on New Year’s Day in 2020 just weeks before the Lakers legend passed away, and NBA players shooting their shot in his girlfriend’s DMs. He also addressed artists he wrote hit songs for that failed to pay him for his work. “A lot of songs I wrote for icons that I still ain’t even get publishing on / And some of them up more than me,” he raps. “I don’t know how they sleep at night knowing they wrong.”

Sean celebrated his freestyle in a pair of posts on Twitter, writing, “Y’all really playing wit me man! Okay!” and “Donda signed my advance check on God, that’s how long we been at this…”

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×