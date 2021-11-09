At the rate that Big Sean and Hit-Boy are dropping videos for their new EP, What You Expect, they’ll have one for every one of the project’s five tracks by this time next week. The dynamic duo kicked off the rollout for the EP with the eyebrow-raising video for “What A Life” in which Sean allowed himself to be covered in bees. Then, they dropped the “Loyal To A Fault” video featuring Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk, taking over a bowling alley for a private party.

Now, they have followed up with the short-and-simple video for “The One,” which finds the two collaborators working on tracks in a bedroom studio with a view of the hills through a floor-to-ceiling window — honestly, that’s way more inspiring than the usual, dungeon-like setup. Shot in black and white to highlight its simplicity, the video gets straight to the heart of what makes their connection work so well: A shared love for the process of making music, pushing themselves by doing what each does best.

The EP arrived in the midst of a career resurgence for both artists. While Big Sean is no longer on GOOD Music (a good thing, considering how Kanye supposedly feels about the signing) but dropping revitalized music (much of it produced by Hit-Boy), Hit-Boy is also recovering from his negative associations with Ye, once again becoming an in-demand producer for the likes of Nas, Benny The Butcher, and a resurgent Dom Kennedy.

Watch Big Sean and Hit-Boy’s “The One” video above.

What You Expect is out now via Def Jam. Listen to it here.