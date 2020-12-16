Big Sean and Jhene Aiko channel the classic Black romantic films of the ’90s in the full video for their collaboration “Body Language” from Sean’s album Detroit 2. The couple revisited the song after releasing a teaser earlier in the year as part of the promotion for Detroit 2. Where the original video didn’t include hook singer Ty Dolla Sign and simply followed Jhene and Sean on a romantic getaway, the new version goes full-on conceptual as the two reimagine fan-favorite scenes from Love Jones, Poetic Justice, and Waiting To Exhale.

Opening with a reference to Love Jones‘s spoken-word poetry readings with Sean taking the Darius role, the video sees them reproducing the workplace flirtation between Justice and Lucky from Poetic Justice, as well as the postal truck road trip. A reference to Waiting To Exhale‘s famed car-burning sequence appears as a flashback/fantasy of Jhene’s, while a mid-video interlude brings back Love Jones for a cab exchange between Jhene and her friend that praises Sean’s D-game. Ty appears in his own scenes, which reproduce the ill-fated bachelor party from The Best Man.

Meanwhile, Sean confirmed during a Reddit AMA that more new music is coming from him and his girlfriend Jhene, as they are working on another Twenty88 release.

Watch Big Sean’s “Body Language” video above.