Kendrick Lamar’s Verse On Big Sean’s ‘Control’ Is Easily The Best Of The Year

We live in a land of hyperbole. Everything either sucks or is the best thing ever. That’s why it’s important to keep things in perspective and temper overstatements.
With that said, HOLY SH*T KENDRICK LAMAR JUST DROPPED ONE OF THE BEST RAP VERSES OF ALL TIME!
Okay, seriously. K. Dot has asserted himself as one of the alpha dogs in rap and his latest verse on the unreleased “Control” from Big Sean’s upcoming Hall Of Fame only solidified that position. Kendrick Lamar is LeBron James. He’s head and shoulders above everyone else rapping at this very moment and it’s not even close.
So when he drops a verse like he did here, it turns the rap world on its head. First, he declared himself the King of New York (he’s from Compton) then he dropped this gem:
I’m usually homeboys with the same n*ggas im rhymin wit
But this is hip hop and them n*ggas should know what time it is
And that goes for Jermaine Cole, Big KRIT, Wale
Pusha T, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Drake
Big Sean, Jay electron’, Tyler, Mac Miller
I got love for you all but I’m tryna murder you n*ggas
Tryna make sure your core fans never heard of you n*ggas
They dont wanna hear not one more noun or verb from u n*ggas
What is competition? I’m tryna raise the bar high
Who tryna jump and get it? You better off tryna skydive
Whoo. Yes. Kendrick namechecked every popular rapper in his age group and said he wanted to destroy them. In this day and age of chummy rappers and passive aggressiveness, KD rang off warning shots that he’s in a league of his own.
Yes, this is the verse of the year and one of those iconic moments in Hip-Hop — scratch that, all of music — that you want to be a part of. So here, listen, absorb and enjoy the moment.
classic tale of puke telling shit it stinks.
“We live in a land of hyperbole.”
That’s literally the dumbest fucking thing I’ve ever heard.
haha BEST SENTENCE EVER
ress en piece engwish.
Speaking of hyperbole, that was terrible…. the whole “song”.
That track was awful. What the fuck. Seriously? Is this article a joke?
Music is the only thing uproxx gets wrong a lot. Funny and creative bloggers here, but this is the last place I come for anything music related.
Btw, no ‘best verse’ of anything features name dropping of drake and Mac miller.
“You can’t wobbledy – wobbledy and be the greatest of all time!”
[smokingsection.uproxx.com]
Totally agree with mexican standoff, never just come out and say “best rap verses of all time”, especially where the site rarely posts about this kinda thing. Also have you heard any of good kiid? a lot of that is eons better than this (excuse the hyperbole). And also big sean is on this so a highly doubt its going into any record books for greatest verse. Dude he just lists current rappers, thats all. Literally every rapper ever has said they are better than everyone ever.
If you are not on board with David D’s statement regarding Kendrick’s verse, please present your Hip Hop credentials now. I will be busy listening to Kendrick’s verse on repeat.
Yeah I feel like a lot of commenters above need their music posting privileges revoked.
I didn’t even particularly hate Sean’s verse, but I’m only bothering with
the Kendrick solo version
.
I was waiting for somebody to cut that down.
Am I the only one amused that he’s coming after Big Sean on Big Sean’s track?
No, you are not.
That verse (and whole track) sucked. The only impact it had was when you wrote it out.
Well obviously whoever raps on the same track as Big Sean is gonna sound like the best ever. That dude’s lame as hell. Kendrick definitely dropped a hot verse here, though.
First of all, to each their own.
I’m not talking about the quality of the verse, but there’s nothing special about it at all. He mentions other rapper names and said he wants to be better than them. OK, that’s reasonable, but if Kevin Durant says he wants to be better than Lebron and Carmelo you don’t see any articles titled “KEVIN DURANT JUST ETHER’D THE ENTIRE NBA”. There wasn’t anything personal about why he thinks he’s better than those guys, it’s just a list. This is what passes for beef these days? And whether it’s showing respect or not, dude wont mention the people that can really ruin his career. Again, I’m not trying to insult anyone’s opinion but there’s nothing groundbreaking in the field of beef here.
(One piece of hate: Anyone who says “Show your rap credentials”, stop with that. You can’t be ‘better’ at listening to music than someone else.)
“OK, that’s reasonable, but if Kevin Durant says he wants to be better than Lebron and Carmelo you don’t see any articles titled “KEVIN DURANT JUST ETHER’D THE ENTIRE NBA”.
—————————–
if one day KD said, “i don’t WANT to be better than Lebron. I AM better than lebron, melo, cp3, kobe, whoever. not only that, but I’m one of the best players in HISTORY OF THE NBA” if he said that, and then went out and that same night scored 75 points with two dudes guarding him all night, i’m pretty sure we might see a couple articles about it.
I’d like to frame what djdev19 said and show it to every other commenter in this thread. He didn’t just call people out, he CRUSHED them.
Some of y’all are buggin’. Uproxx is not dedicated to music like its two umbrella sites. If you please, (on the desktop version of the site) hover your pointer over “music” and a drop down menu will appear and aside from Uproxx you will see TSS and Real Talk NY listed for a reason.
I’ve heard more hype versus from Freddie Foxxx before. This ain’t no best verse ever, come on now.
Rhyming the same word at the end of a line 3 times in a row merits “head and shoulders” above every other rapper out there? I know everyone he named sucks as well, but shit man. Rap in general needs to take a serious 5.
I think the more impressive part of that isn’t the use of the same word (n word after n word at the end of each line) but the rhyming within the sentence (“murda you, hearda you, noun or verb from you”)
That said, I do think Kendrick is amazingly talented, but I’m sick of blogs calling this a “diss track” or making it out to be some big attack. It’s a friendly challenge if anything, he says it right in the song.
You want a real diss track listen to Hit em Up by 2pac. THATS a diss track
Speaking of taking 5….if you think he rhymed the same word 3 times in a row, you need to take 5 on this discussion. As Darth said: “murda-ya/hearda-ya/verb-from-ya.” It’s slick wordplay is what it is.
Slick wordplay is even a bit of a stretch. The title of this article is “kendrick-lamars-verse-on-big-seans-control-is-easily-the-best-of-the-year/. Is it really the best of the year? Really? “murda-ya/hearda-ya/verb-from-ya.” Is all it takes to be the Lebron of rap these days?
ah yes, I was just thinking about how I missed the days of epic rap feuds…
I have a feeling that many of these nay sayers did not even listen to the song but just read the excerpt above, SMDH
even if its not “the best verse ever” you can’t deny that the track goes hard
It has terrible cadence and his voice sounds like shit. Plus Big Sean is possibly the worst rapper I’ve ever heard, and you have to slog through his shit to even get to this verse.
And, for real? He’s better than Drake, Wale, Big Sean, Mac Miller? I’M better than all of those chumps. Big fucking deal.
i have never seen so many comments in one post on this website be so painfully wrong. you are all fucking wrong.
no, this isn’t a diss track. yes, he’s just coming out and saying “hey, it’s my job to be better than y’all”.
but he brings it with some serious fucking heat. and it’s not like he was blowing bubble gum the rest of the verse either.
“if phil jackson came back, still no coaching me”
YES thank you.
More evidence that outside of The Smoking Gun, Uproxx commenters have no fucking idea what they’re talking about when it comes to hip-hop. Or music in general really.
I feel like some of you guys are the same type that will say “you can’t spell crap without rap” fuck outta here.
This was a good song
Lyrics were ok, song sucked.
This is neither the best nor worst verse of the year. Calling out other MC’s (especially in complimentary fashion as Kendrick does here) is old hat for true wordsmiths. Not to say he’s not the “LeBron James” of hip-hop right now, but K. Dot has equally or more impressive verses than this on both M.A.A.D City and Section.80.
PS: If you want to hear somebody get “murdered on their own shit” worse than Sean, check Renegade from the blueprint. Eminem steals that shit right from under Hova’s nose.
Mann you really think the people who are giving Kendrick props on this verse ain’t never heard Renegade before?
Of course. I’m just sayin let’s not overreact. I’m as big Kendrick Lamar fan as you’ll find, but this isn’t even the best HE has to offer. It’s controversial, but lyrically he’s done better. Ever listen to A.D.H.D? Crazy.
I listen to brah entire discography and I do agree he’s done better, but sometimes it’s not always about the best lyrics. It’s all about the medium, not the message. He brought the entire package. He did what Em did on Renegade–took everything that goes in a 16 and turnt it the fuck up. Cadence, flow, rhyming it’s all there.
Ohh, for sure. I. Not denying he killed it. Kendrick always does.
It’s a Chicago or New York style pizza discussion. They’re both delicious. Just a matter of opinion.
Renegade is def. top ten hip-hop song of all time IMO
Does anyone else notice that Sean’s verse is pretty tight too? Of course he’s overshadowed, but brah is coming into his own.
If you don’t understand the significance of Kendrick calling rappers out, you haven’t been paying attention to hip-hop for the past 6 years.
Seems like most of the people commenting do not understand hip hop. But as a hip-hop fan…goddamn that was a great verse.Not claiming I am an expert or whatever, just an overall fan. Not even the name calling but the whole verse was pretty good. Screw LA, screw NY he owns hip-hop right no. In one verse he says more than Jay-Z, Wayne, etc say in a whole album.
I love internet posts calling out the absurdity of each others hip-hop listening skills and credentials. anyway…the stupid part of this whole discussion isnt the quality of the track or verse, its the fact that in THIS context its absurd…the context being “one of the best rap verses of all time.” ALL TIME. I don’t know if that’s a meta/joke about hyperbole or what, but just because he called out rappers and wasn’t buddy buddy with everyone doesn’t really make it “good” — just different. That’s the way i read this. the authors opinion is what ties different to good or great or best ever in this context. Regardless there are other diss tracks (Hit em up) and call outs (till i collapse) that lyrically and musically are just better tracks. Good for KL, but again the dumb part in my opinion is the (joking or not) hyperbole.
I think people are seriously overstating the portion of this verse that was calling out other rappers and drastically understating how insane the whole last section about jumping out of a plane is. The whole verse has so many wild metaphors that make the fact that he’s less calling out other rappers as trying to elevate the entire rap game and calling on certain leaders to step up and try to best him almost secondary to what makes it so instantly legendary.
This is why cats don’t leave TSS, I suppose. Anyway, if you’re legitimately hating on this verse, much less a quality No I.D. beat, you need to put that Papoose and Shyne Summer 1999 mixtape you’ve apparently had on loop for the last 14 years on pause, and set your computer on fire.
+1
send em to their graves son
That ether.
Prolly go down as one of the greatest verses of all time because it’s memorable. When the last time the best in the game called out other greats by name and said “LOLZ IM STILL BETTER”
And good googley Big Sean’s come a long way. Everythings a must listen from him right now.
I’m in the same boat as Athrin. If you don’t understand the significance of this verse than you really haven’t been following the genre.
God you people are annoying. Have you ever even LISTENED to GKMC or Section 80 at all? Have you even heard Kendrick before this? This guy has been destroying it for years now and yet he gets underhyped by many people in the industry while many of the guys he mentioned are getting the radio play and praise.
I don’t think it’s one of the greatest verses ever, but I’m not going to come on here and say “wow that sucks is this what rap has come to nowadays?” because that’s just a stupid comment in so many ways.
He kills the verse, and you don’t see guys doing what he did right there, that’s why it’s getting so much attention. He is basically telling everyone in his age group that he is coming and that if they are going to get on his level they are going to have to step up, and that he is going to do everything he can to be the best. In no fucking way does that suck.
Best verse of the year? You mean best purse of the year lololololololol shit was gay son. LULz *knee slapper* im as witty and musically profound like David D. and the Diglettes.
“Whoa whoa ima let you finish but Kanye West had the best verse ever! New slaves!”
*note that the quotation marks = sarcasm*
Meh.
[www.youtube.com]
A lot of us are underwhelmed by it because this just seems like more of the same for the rap game. Rappers are like WWE wrestlers. 9 out of 10 profess their motivation to be “I’m better than everyone else and I want to prove it.” They don’t always necessarily call someone out by name, but I’m pretty sure every rapper has at least five songs where they say they’re better than everyone else. Hell, there’s an article right there in the sidebar about 8 rappers who’ve claimed to be the King of NY.
But, more to the song in general, I don’t blame Kendrick since he didn’t engineer it. To me, the song is just another log in the house of modern rap that’s really turned me off of the newer generation. Ever since Young Money and techno poisoned the genre, popular artists usually have a huge disconnect between their flow and the track. This one was especially annoying since it’s just seven minutes of a wail on repeat. A lot of songs just don’t seem to mesh together very well anymore. It’s certainly not a new thing to have the flow go against the track’s rhythm, especially for us Wu Tang fans, but the tracks are more techno than instrumental these days. And the artists just feel like they’re allergic to mixing up the tempo or pitch. This song especially just feels really monotonous.
I see it like this…
If Kendrick’s verse can inspire these lazy rappers to make smart and compelling lyrics with ultra clever wordplay as the focus of the music again, then I’m all for it. The music has been on a creative downward spiral ever since Diddy ushered in the shiny suits and got everyone drunk on sparkling wine putting out corny record after corny record.
Once others saw him get away with such wackness, that’s how all these other wack rappers that have absolutely no business near a microphone let alone a studio flooded the market with the gross ignorance and idiocy that has dominated the industry since 1997. Leaving the much better skilled and far more talented Artists and Producers out of the mainstream populace.
Artists like: Jean Grae, Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), MF Doom, Junclassic, Homeboy Sandman, Joey Bada$$, Astro, Killah Trakz, Blu, Elzhi, Pac Div, Phonte Coleman, Big Pooh, Tiye Pheonix, DVS Jackson Esq., Common, De La Soul, Q-Tip, Rakim, are far more superior to the current crop of cRap stars that the big corporate machine shoves down the public’s throats on a daily basis, but Americans are incredibly lazy, they rather just accept what’s fed to them by Clear Channel, Emmis and MTV Networks instead supporting music artists who are actually great in their respected crafts.
So maybe Kendrick’s verse will open the floodgates to a new era where real lyricism and strong beats will dominate the music again and all this fluffy, cotton candy, sugary sweet, bubble gum flavored, high fructose cornball syrup cRap pretending to be hip hop will come to it’s demise.
One can only hope that #REALHIPHOP will become the norm again.
Funny thing is Talib Kweli wouldn’t even agree with any of your sentiments. He’s been quite vocal about being anti-real-hip-hop.
why is EVERYTHING always the BEST EVER on this fucking site?