Big Sean Revealed How He Was Struggling With Mental Health While Writing ‘Detroit 2’

Big Sean just debuted his highly-anticipated album Detroit 2 and on much of the record, the rapper gets candid about some difficulties he’s faced over the last few years. Now, he’s taken an opportunity to go more in depth about those hardships, saying he was struggling with mental health while writing the record.

Sean took to Twitter to use his platform to shed light on the importance of mental health: “I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it.”

Sean said that he felt aimless when he wasn’t making music he loved. “I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane,” he wrote. “Later i realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion!”

Along with striving to find a new sound, Sean said he was anxious about his music taking “too long” to release. “I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me.”

Read Sean discuss his struggle with mental health above.

Detroit 2 is out now via G.O.O.D. Music. Get it here.

