Big Sean just debuted his highly-anticipated album Detroit 2 and on much of the record, the rapper gets candid about some difficulties he’s faced over the last few years. Now, he’s taken an opportunity to go more in depth about those hardships, saying he was struggling with mental health while writing the record.

Sean took to Twitter to use his platform to shed light on the importance of mental health: “I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it.”

Lotta things I learned making this album… I feel a like I should share a couple on my heart, a lot of it is in the music tho. Feel like I’m finna tweet a lot right now 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

I don’t feel like this currently, but I had never gone through wanting to kill myself, give up on my life until the past few years and I didn’t realize how important it was to embrace the ups n downs of life and enjoy (in joy) taking active steps to better it. it’s the Journey! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

Sean said that he felt aimless when he wasn’t making music he loved. “I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane,” he wrote. “Later i realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion!”

I thought doing what I loved would always make me happy and satisfied, so when I got tired of it, I was confused and it drove me insane. Later i realized I was just growing n had to gain a new mentality and foundation on many levels n re-discover my passion! And try new things.. — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to learn how to do, I pray if and when it happens to you, you just hold on to your faith! You may discover more passions if it’s meant to be as well. Not sure if we are only meant to do one thing in life, who knows for sure… — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

Along with striving to find a new sound, Sean said he was anxious about his music taking “too long” to release. “I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me.”

While I was working on me and figuring things out (still am everyday but I just mean while I was making the album) I was worried that it was taking too long, and adding extra stress to my life worrying if people will even still want to hear from me, but even then I still… — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

I couldn’t rush it. I listened to God and myself for when the time was right. That’s one of the hardest things to do as an artist was be on my time, and not the time everyone kept telling me is right for me. I had to learn MY timing isn’t everyone else’s timing n that’s fine. — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

To the fans, listeners, even other artist who feel me through the music, or share it, or mention it on their platforms have inspired me to be more supportive of art and speak up. I feel a sense of community in music and less competition and that feels amazing! So thank you! — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 7, 2020

