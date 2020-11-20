Big Sean continues to roll out videos for his acclaimed comeback album Detroit 2. The latest is the eerie, psychedelic “Wolves” featuring Post Malone, which finds the two stars contemplating the circumstances that left them with a predator’s instincts for survival. Much of the video is shot on a massive soundstage, where the two perform and actors channel spooky characters reflecting Sean’s sometimes dangerous upbringing.

Detroit 2 is Sean’s first new album since 2018’s I Decided and also features appearances from Anderson .Paak, Dom Kennedy, Jhene Aiko, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Wale, and Young Thug. Before recording, Sean stepped away from the rap game to recover his mental health and in the lead-up to the album’s release was forthcoming in interviews about how depression and anxiety nearly got the better of him despite his cocksure rap persona. When he came back, he did so with a vengeance, not just dropping a swarm of videos from his own project but also popping up on tracks from the likes of Benny The Butcher, Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs, and Nas.

Meanwhile, Post Malone has launched his own show on Facebook revolving around one of his favorite pastimes: Beer pong. Uproxx’s Derrick Rossignol interviewed him about it; you can check that out here.

Watch Big Sean’s “Wolves” video featuring Post Malone above.