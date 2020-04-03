Soul Legend Bill Withers Has Died Due To Heart Complications At 81

Legendary soul singer Bill Withers has died due to heart complications at 81 years old, according to the Associated Press.

Withers’ debut album, Just As I Am, was released in 1971, and he remained active in music until his final record, 1985’s Watching You Watching Me. Withers was known for timeless hits like “Just The Two Of Us,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Lovely Day,” and “Lean On Me,” the latter of which was a No. 1 single in 1972. He was nominated for seven Grammy Awards and won three of them, and he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.

A statement from Withers’ family reads, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

This is the second high-profile loss for the music community in recent days, as Withers’ passing shortly follows that of Fountains Of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger, who recently died at 52 due to coronavirus complications.

Revisit Withers’ hit song “Lovely Day” below.