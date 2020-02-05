Why Billie Eilish Has A Point About Fiction In Rap

In a recent interview with Vogue, 18The 18-year-old singer caused controversy when her comments about ‘lying’ in hip-hop went viral.-year-old singer Billie Eilish commented on the current state of pop music. Her statement, taken out of context and slapped on Instagram infographics, read, “There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap.” That was all it took to set off a firestorm of accusatory dialogue, calling out Eilish for “disrespecting” hip-hop. However, much of that commentary is from observers who have little of the backstory and seemingly less patience for a teenager making the sort of observation teenagers so often do. They also conveniently avoid acknowledging that in the full quote, Billie has a point: Fiction is not only an important part of hip-hop storytelling, but it’s also actually integral to the type of storytelling hip-hop does.

Previous to the quote that made its way to social media, Billie says “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story.” She distinguishes the importance of narrative storytelling to get a point across from the outright inventions of rappers who make sport of violent imagery to promote a tough-guy image. This is the crux of her argument; she mentions her friends in hip-hop, which include rappers like Denzel Curry, JID, Isaiah Rashad, and Vince Staples — rappers who touch on violent topics because they affect those rappers’ lives — but makes it a point to differentiate embellishment or fictionalized storytelling from “posturing.” That’s a sentiment anyone who’s grown up with hip-hop, as Billie has now that hip-hop is the de facto pop music of the day, can relate to. But there’s nothing wrong with a little posturing, either.

When I was growing up on the West Coast, the radio was filled with examples of this kind of exaggerated hip-hop storytelling. From Ice-T’s “6 In The Mornin’” to Warren G’s “Regulate,” stories of early-morning shootouts rang off with much more frequency than the real-life kind — even if the real-life kind happened often enough that the neighborhoods those raps are about were dubbed “war zones” by the evening news. Even Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” was in his own words a largely fictionalized fantasy of what kind of day he’d like to have — fan attempts to pinpoint a specific point in time notwithstanding. He talked about his writing for Eazy-E’s “Boyz N The Hood” recently as well, citing some of rap’s earlier storytellers as influences: Slick Rick, Melle Mel, and KRS-One.

Rap luminaries like Nas and Outkast have littered their respective discographies with storytelling raps, both violent and non-violent, to depict the worlds around them. “Rewind,” a vibrant Nas narrative track from his 2001 album Stillmatic, notoriously tells the story of a shooting in reverse. Similar songs, from Organized Konfusion’s 1994 track “Stray Bullet” to Nas’ own “I Gave You Power,” often use violent imagery to discuss vital social topics like police brutality, poverty, and mass incarceration. Meanwhile, more lighthearted tracks, such as A Tribe Called Quest’s 1989 debut single “I Left My Wallet In El Segundo,” trade in social commentary for humorous asides.

Even today, rappers Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Pusha T fictionalize portions of their rhymes, with Kendrick intentionally obscuring his role in the narrative of “m.A.A.d city” from his debut album: “If I told you I killed a n**** at sixteen, would you believe me?” During their lyrical joust, Drake accused Pusha T of co-opting his own brother Malice’s real-life street tales for hood clout, and Drake himself has forever been a target for critics who believe he couldn’t have “Started From The Bottom” due to his family connections in the music business. Then, of course, there’s Rick Ross, who has inspired a wealth of think pieces on his own due to his largely fabricated, Scarface-esque persona — a persona at-odds with the humble Carol City corrections officer we know him to be. The authenticity of his stories isn’t the point though; it’s his masterful skill as a narrator. He’s Brian De Palma with rhymes and that’s why he’s got a decade under his belt.

Besides, despite hip-hop’s insistence on “keeping it real,” there are plenty of examples of the drawbacks of rappers using non-fictional accounts of actual crimes in their rhymes. Bobby Shmurda’s hit records “Hot N****” and “Bobby, B*tch” were undeniably authentic — so authentic, in fact, that he’s currently serving a long prison sentence after his rhymes were used as evidence in a racketeering trial. The same can be said for the colorful Tekashi 69. Despite not actually living the lifestyle he propagated, he sprinkled enough truth bombs in “Gummo” and other songs that his gangster image blew up in his face.