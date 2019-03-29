Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ Video Is A Surrealist, Artistic Nightmare

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish‘s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out today. The whole thing is worth a listen (or dozen), but one of the standout tracks is “Bad Guy.” It’s a glitchy, twitchy pop-trap anthem and an immediate artistic statement. “I’m that bad type / Make your mama sad type / Make your girlfriend mad type,” Eilish sings, playfully constructing her own image. She’s the monster under your bed. She’s the bad guy.

Eilish has shared a video for the song, and it’s just as weirdo-playful as the song. Eilish takes some of the song’s lyrics literally — she opens singing about how her white shirt has “turned red” with blood, and the singer suffers a nosebleed in the video. She dresses in a casual hoodie and sneakers and a black undertaker-esque getup. She holds plastic bags of men’s heads like she won them at the county fair. The video is awash in primary colors and black and white, Eilish’s bold aesthetic. She’s only 17 years old and When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is only her debut album, but her visuals and music are so textured and unique. She’s a brilliant songwriter and exciting new voice in pop — and she’s the bad guy.

Watch the video for “Bad Guy” above.