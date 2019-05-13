Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Part of the reason Billie Eilish has gotten so big lately is because of her distinct aesthetic. Nobody really makes dark pop at the level she does today, but her clothing style also stands out. Generally, Eilish tends to wear her clothes more baggy and loose, and now she has revealed why she does that.

Eilish appears in a new Calvin Klein ad, and in it, she explains that she developed her style in an effort to avoid being sexualized: “I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

This led to fans online commending Eilish for taking control over her image, but also sympathizing with her, as they don’t believe Eilish, who is 17 years old, should live in a world where she needs to have those concerns.

