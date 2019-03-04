Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Billie Eilish has shared another song from her upcoming debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

“Wish You Were Gay” is a quiet but passionate ballad, with Eilish searching for answers as to why the person she’s crushing on seems oblivious to her feelings. She wishes her crush were gay “To spare my pride / To give your lack of interest an explanation” — her situation would be a lot simpler if it could be boiled down to a mismatch of sexual preference. As always, the song is immaculately produced. Eilish and her brother Finneas have an ear for finding the perfect places for unexpected vocal flourishes and offbeat sounds. “Wish You Were Gay” has the best and most subtle use of children’s playground screams since Fiona Apple‘s “Werewolf.”

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter is one of the fastest rising stars in pop. After breaking out with her 2016 single “Ocean Eyes,” Eilish has sold out multiple North American headlining tours before even releasing an album. She has a passionate and rapidly growing fanbase — including Dave Grohl, who said that his daughters’ fandom of the singer proves that “rock n roll is not even close to being dead.”

Billie Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out March 29 via Darkroom/Interscope. Listen to her new song “Wish You Were Gay” above.