ZZ Top Guitarist Billy Gibbons Has The Key To Happiness

Listen To This Eddie is a weekly column that examines the important people and events in the classic rock canon and how they continue to impact the world of popular music.

Billy Gibbons just keeps f*cking going. It’s been nearly 50 years since he began playing as part of the iconic Texas blues-rock power trio ZZ Top, alongside bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard and despite all the accolades, the millions of records sold across the world, the massive hot rod collection, the money, the fame, the adulation, the signature BBQ sauce, the man still has a drive to perform and record new music that remains as powerful today as it’s ever been.

This summer, ZZ Top will hit the road once again, playing some of North America’s finest outdoor venues for a truly tantalizing double-bill dubbed the ‘Blues And Bayou’ tour along with Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty for an evening of high-octane blues-rock, unlike anything you’re liable to experience in 2018. But that’s not all. In addition to an intense touring schedule, Gibbons is already plotting another solo album with his band The BFGs while planning a return to his blues-rock roots for the long-awaited follow-up to ZZ Top’s last release La Futura. His schedule overfloweth.

Recently, I had the chance to catch up with Gibbons to ask about all the different balls he manages to keep up in the air, where he wants to take his music next, and find out, once and for all, what is his special, secret to happiness.