Starting in the ’90s, Birdman and Lil Wayne were an inseparable duo for the better part of two decades. The duo’s close relationship fell apart during the mid-2010s, after label issues arose around the release of Wayne’s Tha Carter IV. Nowadays, things are better between the two, and during a recent appearance on Revolt’s Big Facts Podcast, Birdman spoke about the infamous kisses that he and Wayne shared at multiple points of their careers. During the conversation, he explained that their father-son relationship and his fear of death as to why he and Wayne shared these very intimate moments.

“I always looked at Wayne as my son…’cause I was in the streets and I thought this might be the last time they ever see me, ’cause I was living like that,” Birdman told Revolt. “That’s where that sh*t really started from. I thought that, every night I leave, I might not never come back.” He added, “I was his father when he didn’t have a father and I love him like my own and I’d give my life for him and I’d take a life for him.”

You can listen to Birdman’s comments on Big Facts Podcast in the video above.