Q-Tip And The Hip-Hop Community React To The Death Of Biz Markie At 57

The world is mourning the loss of another hip-hop legend today. After his hospitalization for complications related to diabetes in 2020, today a family source confirmed to TMZ that rapper Biz Markie has passed away at the age of 57. Best known for his hit single “Just A Friend,” the prolific and multi-talented entertainer was respected by the hip-hop world at large, and plenty of artists and friends are expressing their grief at the loss.

Dubbed the “Clown Prince Of Hip-Hop,” Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall was a member of the Juice Crew and an integral part of the New York rap world during the ’90s. An accomplished rapper, beatboxer, producer and well-known for his out-of-the-box sampling ideas, Markie was also an on-screen presence with a role in Men In Black II and a stint opening for comedian Chris Rock.

One of the most heartfelt and earliest reactions from a fellow artist comes from Q-Tip, who is feeling the loss. “This one hurts baad … RIP to my Aries bro… ahhh man

@BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND,” he wrote. Check out more reactions from fellow rappers and artists below. Rest in peace Biz Markie.

This one hurts baad … RIP to my Aries bro… ahhh man @BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) July 17, 2021

Travel safe OG. Rest in Power to the legend Biz Markie. Love & Respect. pic.twitter.com/x3eMEFAvnA — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) July 17, 2021

Rest In Peace BIZ MARKIE

one of the greatest personalities and entertainers Hip Hop has ever seen !! 💔💔💔 #crying pic.twitter.com/rkM18fP2ai — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) July 17, 2021

RIP to the legendary Biz Markie. The star of the show…🕊 pic.twitter.com/THD0DJEuzg — Skyzoo (@skyzoo) July 17, 2021

Biz spinning records at a protest at the U.S. Capitol ✊🏾 Rest In Power Biz Markie 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8sRGoi0SDg — rev yearwood ✊🏾 (@RevYearwood) July 17, 2021

We lost another Rap legend Mr. Biz Markie, an American rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian, and writer. He's best known for his 1989 single "Just a Friend"! To a lot of us he was more than Just a Friend. R.I.P. Prayers going out to the family & friends. Bootsy🤩 pic.twitter.com/URnUMKIQdB — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 17, 2021

All of my love to the one of a kind bringer of love and joy, the great Biz Markie. I will bang his records til the day I die and my heart will rejoice. I love you Biz. — Flea (@flea333) July 17, 2021