Q-Tip And The Hip-Hop Community React To The Death Of Biz Markie At 57

The world is mourning the loss of another hip-hop legend today. After his hospitalization for complications related to diabetes in 2020, today a family source confirmed to TMZ that rapper Biz Markie has passed away at the age of 57. Best known for his hit single “Just A Friend,” the prolific and multi-talented entertainer was respected by the hip-hop world at large, and plenty of artists and friends are expressing their grief at the loss.
Dubbed the “Clown Prince Of Hip-Hop,” Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall was a member of the Juice Crew and an integral part of the New York rap world during the ’90s. An accomplished rapper, beatboxer, producer and well-known for his out-of-the-box sampling ideas, Markie was also an on-screen presence with a role in Men In Black II and a stint opening for comedian Chris Rock.
One of the most heartfelt and earliest reactions from a fellow artist comes from Q-Tip, who is feeling the loss. “This one hurts baad … RIP to my Aries bro… ahhh man
@BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND,” he wrote. Check out more reactions from fellow rappers and artists below. Rest in peace Biz Markie.
— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) July 17, 2021
Travel safe OG. Rest in Power to the legend Biz Markie. Love & Respect. pic.twitter.com/x3eMEFAvnA
— Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) July 17, 2021
Rest In Peace BIZ MARKIE
one of the greatest personalities and entertainers Hip Hop has ever seen !! 💔💔💔 #crying pic.twitter.com/rkM18fP2ai
— R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) July 17, 2021
RIP to the legendary Biz Markie. The star of the show…🕊 pic.twitter.com/THD0DJEuzg
— Skyzoo (@skyzoo) July 17, 2021
Biz spinning records at a protest at the U.S. Capitol ✊🏾
Rest In Power Biz Markie 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8sRGoi0SDg
— rev yearwood ✊🏾 (@RevYearwood) July 17, 2021
We lost another Rap legend Mr. Biz Markie, an American rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian, and writer. He's best known for his 1989 single "Just a Friend"! To a lot of us he was more than Just a Friend. R.I.P. Prayers going out to the family & friends. Bootsy🤩 pic.twitter.com/URnUMKIQdB
— Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 17, 2021
All of my love to the one of a kind bringer of love and joy, the great Biz Markie. I will bang his records til the day I die and my heart will rejoice. I love you Biz.
— Flea (@flea333) July 17, 2021
When I was a teenager we used to sneak out on Monday night to hit the hottest party in NYC. Soul Kitchen taught how let music live in my body. Whenever we saw Biz on the 1s & 2s we were in awe. He was a genius. Rest In Peace and Soul @BizMarkie
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) July 17, 2021