Fans Were Confused By Black Eyes Peas’ Glowing Crotches At The 2020 VMAs

When planning something like an awards show, a common philosophy behind setting the pacing of it is to make it so viewers are compelled to stick around for as much of the show as possible. One way this is achieved is by putting something the fans really, really want to see towards the end of the program. Hopefully, viewers will refuse to change the channel because they’re looking forward to seeing that thing.

On that note: The Black Eyed Peas closed out the 2003 2020 VMAs, and admittedly, they did have one of the highlights of the evening.

As the group began their performance, it appeared that their crotches were being illuminated from within their pants. Something like that happening could be attributed to a stage lighting oddity. Perhaps somebody happened to be standing in the right place at the right time and that effect was inadvertently achieved. As the performance went on, though, it became clear that this was a willful and conscious aesthetic decision that was meant to be a key part of the performance.

This isn’t the sort of thing that happens on stage often, especially not during a nationally televised awards show, so it definitely drew some reactions from viewers on Twitter. A common feeling was confusion, as plenty of attractions were announced for the evening, but “glowing crotches,” “light-up crotches,” or any variation thereof was not among them.

There’s not much more to say about any of this, so check out some of the reactions below.

