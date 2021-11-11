With a handful of albums and big-name features to their name, prolific LA-based rap duo BlueBucksClan are already making waves in the industry. Proving their knack for breezy rhymes and polished delivery, BlueBucksClan fire off a stoic performance for Uproxx Sessions.

Once again taking over Uproxx studios, BlueBucksClan are back with a captivating rendition of their Clan Virus 2 album opener “She Busy.” The performance sees the pair trading smooth verses back-and-forth, proving just how tangible their musical chemistry is. With each line, BlueBucksClan jump off each others’ laid-back rhymes while further flexing over an effortless beat.

The performance arrives following one of the hottest years for BlueBucksClan to date. They’ve been dropping music and building up a steady following since 2019, but the duo’s recent album Clan Virus 2, which came in March, shows just how far the pair have come. The album saw features from hip-hop’s top heavy-hitters like Lil Yachty, Quavo, and Hit-Boy, as well as their Out Of The Blue labelmate Bino Rideaux.

Watch BlueBucksClan’s performance of “She Busy” on Uproxx Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.