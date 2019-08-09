Getty Image

LA rapper Blueface is relatively new to the scene, but he’s already made a name for himself. With a hit song, “Thotiana,” under his belt, the rapper has worked with rappers like Cardi B and G-Eazy. Blueface even got the stamp of approval from Drake. Though the rapper recently faced controversy when a video went viral of him kicking his mom out of his house and calling her a “clout chaser,” Blueface has continued to work on music and collaborate with big names in the industry. The “Bleed It” rapper just released his first major project of 2019. His eight-track EP Dirt Bag dropped Friday and features verses from Offset, Lil Pump, The-Game, Mozzy, and Rich The Kid.

His new EP follows two 2018 mixtapes, Famous Cryp and Two Coccy, which broke the rapper into the mainstream. Dirt Bag is a continuation of Blueface’s signature off-kilter flow but the rapper opts for clean production and a steady beat in tracks like “Stop Cappin” and “Bussdown.”

Blueface has kept his fans anxiously awaiting his new project on social media. The rapper posted the EP’s tracklist the day before it dropped.

Blueface is currently on his “Buss Down” tour with NLE Choppa, Asian Doll, 9LokkNine, Sada Baby, and Kiddo Curry.

Dirt Bag EP is out everywhere via Cash Money.