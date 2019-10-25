Blueface has had a busy year thus far. After his hit song “Buss Down” put him on the map, the rapper was named a part of the XXL Freshman Class and shortly after dropped the EP Dirt Bag. The rapper recently returned with the anthem “First Class.” Featuring Gunna, the track is an ode to the rapper’s rise to fame and recent accumulation of wealth. Now, the duo has released an accompanying video to the song which shows Blueface and Gunna flying in style.

Directed by Brian Niles, the video begins with Blueface going through an airport’s TSA security. While sporting pounds of jewelry, the rapper’s bag is flagged by someone at the x-ray scanner. A disgruntled line forms behind the rapper as a TSA agent pulls out wads of cash, a diamond watch, bags of marijuana, and a large bottle of champagne.

The video then cuts to Gunna and Blueface partying aboard a personal jet. At one point, Gunna positions himself in the cockpit wearing a Nipsey Hussle hat as a tribute to the late LA rapper. After both the rappers fly the plane, they appear on the jet’s wing to show off their jewelry and wads of cash. The video mainly takes place in airport security and aboard an airplane, and Blueface seemingly makes a point to carry a stack of $100 bills for almost the entirety of the video.

Watch the Blueface’s Gunna-featuring “First Class” video above.