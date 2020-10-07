As the presidential election draws nearer, many musicians across all genres are using their platform to encourage people to vote. But all this talk of voter registration hasn’t convinced Blueface to show up the the polls in November.

Blueface recently sat down for an interview with The Cruz Show on LA’s Real 92.3 to chat about his music. The conversation eventually turned to the upcoming election and the host asked Blueface outright if he was voting. After a moment of hesitation, Blueface responded, “Hell nah.” The interviewer pressed Blueface for an explanation, asking, “You on some ‘f*ck that?’ I mean, this is a very important election.” But Blueface still wasn’t convinced. “I just really ain’t in that stage of my life,” he said. “Look at my face — you think they give a f*ck about who I vote for?”

While Blueface may not be voting, Snoop Dogg recently revealed that this upcoming election will be his first time ever casting a ballot. “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m a get out and vote ’cause I can’t stand to see this punk in office,” Snoop said, adding: “For many years, they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged. So now I can vote.”

Watch a clip of Blueface on The Cruz Show above.