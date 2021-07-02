Last year proved to be a big year for Blxst and Bino Rideaux. The West Coast acts’ stocks saw a nice boost after they dropped their respective projects, No Love Lost and Outside. Both efforts arrived after they came together for their Sixtape EP in 2019. Now, Blxst and Bino are preparing to release a sequel, but before doing so, they return with a video for the upcoming project’s lead single, “Movie.” The visual finds the rappers employing themselves at a dysfunctional car wash headed by an equally dysfunctional manager. After pushing through the chaos, Blxst and Bino take over the property to throw a feel-good party in the warm West Coast sun.

The new video comes with news that the duo’s upcoming project, Sixtape 2 will arrive on July 16. The effort will hopefully continue the streak both rappers have been on while adding to strong collaborations they’ve already presented in their respective catalogs. Their recent songs together include “Wrong Or Right (Remix)” from Blxst’s No Love Lost and “Brand New” from Bino’s Outside.

Outside of their collaborations, the newly-crowned XXL Freshman Blxst announced his No Love Lost tour and recently teamed up with YG and Mozzy for their “Perfect Timing” video while Bino dropped his first solo single of the year last month with “Got To Know It.”

You can check out the video to Blxst and Bino’s “Movie” above.

Sixtape 2 is out 7/16 via Red Bull Records.