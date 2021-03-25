Blxst‘s new video for “Chosen” from the deluxe version of his No Love Lost EP takes inspiration from historically Black colleges and universities, with a heavy emphasis on fraternity life as displayed in movies like Spike Lee’s School Daze. Blxst plays the big man on campus, bumping into his romantic lead early in the video and spending time with her on the yard and at a house party.

The song’s featured artists, Tyga and Ty Dolla Sign, also appear as fellow members of Blxst’s frat, throwing a parking lot party and staging a performance backed by cheerleaders on the football field. Meanwhile, the cheerleaders put on a private twerk show of their own in the locker room.

The “Chosen” video follows “Got It All” with Dom Kennedy as the latest visual releases from No Love Lost, while the LA-based rapper and singer followed-up the project with a two-song double single release, Just For Clarity, earlier this month. That single included appearances from the recently released Drakeo The Ruler and indie rap evangelist Russ.

Watch Blxst, Tyga, and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Chosen” video above.

