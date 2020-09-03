Bobby Sessions has been leading his own revolution for the past two years. The Dallas native has already delivered two installations in RVLTN series and currently preparing the release of the third EP in the series. Days after sharing the upcoming EP’s third single, “Reparations,” Sessions returns with the video for the song. Heading to a small rural community, Sessions preaches about ownership within the Black community. “He don’t own not a single thing / White man this, White man that,” he raps on the song. “Gucci down from head to toe / White man kicks, White man hat.”

The name Bobby Sessions may be familiar to some because the Dallas native landed a writing credit on fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion’s chart-topping single, “Savage.” However, Sessions’ career dates back a few years with the rapper signing to Def Jam in 2018. Following the deal, Sessions shared the first installation in the RVLTN series with RVLTN (Chapter 1): The Divided States of AmeriKKKa, a project that also sported a feature from Killer Mike. Later that year, he returned with the series’ second installation RVLTN (Chapter 2): The Art Of Resistance. On a more recent note, Sessions shared his latest EP, The Revolution, which spawned six tracks and features from Keite Young and ZYAH.

Press play on the “Reparations” video above.

RVLTN 3: The Price of Freedom is out 09/11 via Def Jam.